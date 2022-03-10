World News Roundup: Conservative ruling party's Novak to become Hungary's first woman president; France's Le Pen got loan from Hungarian bank close to Orban -filing and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Conservative ruling party's Novak to become Hungary's first woman president

Hungary's parliament elected ruling Fidesz party lawmaker Katalin Novak as the country's first woman president on Thursday, buttressing Prime Minister Viktor Orban's nationalist agenda which has triggered conflict with the European Union. The 44-year-old Novak has served as deputy chair of Orban's Fidesz and was family affairs minister in charge of his economic support agenda for the middle class, including subsidies for housing, state-backed home loans and tax cuts.

France's Le Pen got loan from Hungarian bank close to Orban -filing

French far-right presidential challenger Marine Le Pen received a 10.7 million euro ($11.8 million) loan for her campaign from Hungary's MKB Bank, whose major shareholders include businessmen close to nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban. The personal loan was disclosed on a form that presidential candidates must submit to regulators about their personal assets and debts, and was made public this week.

No progress on Ukraine ceasefire in Lavrov talks - Kuleba

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said no progress was made on achieving a ceasefire in Ukraine in talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Thursday, the first high-level talks between them since Moscow invaded its neighbour. Kuleba told reporters after their meeting in Turkey the most critical situation was in the southern port of Mariupol but that Lavrov did not commit to a humanitarian corridor there and there was no progress on agreeing a wider ceasefire.

Brazil's 'Little Ukraine' prays for ancestral homeland

Over 100 churches stand in the southern Brazilian town of Prudentopolis, many built in ornate Byzantine style by Ukrainian immigrants who arrived in such large numbers from the late 19th century that it became known as Little Ukraine. In recent days after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, dubbed a "special operation" by Moscow, the town's churches have been packed with locals wracked by feelings of despair and powerlessness, praying for friends and families back in Ukraine.

Europe braces for surge of Ukrainian refugees from areas of fiercest fighting

Eastern Europe braced for a surge of refugees from shelled towns and cities in Ukraine on Thursday as fighting following Russia's invasion intensified and the United Nations said more than 2.3 million people had now fled the country. Ukraine hopes to start evacuating civilians through seven "humanitarian corridors" on Thursday, a day after it said a children's hospital was hit in a Russian air strike on the southern port city of Mariupol, where thousands are trapped without access to water, medicine or food.

Modi's BJP wins big in India's largest state election

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party won India's most populous state with a big majority, according to the count on Thursday of a state assembly vote that could offer clues to the national mood before a 2024 general election. The Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won or was leading in 251 of the 403 seats in Uttar Pradesh, which it currently rules, according to the Election Commission of India.

UK imposes asset freezes on Abramovich, Rosneft boss Sechin

Britain imposed sanctions on Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich and Igor Sechin, the chief executive of Russian oil giant Rosneft, hitting them with asset freezes and travel bans because of their links to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The two billionaires plus Oleg Deripaska and four other Russian oligarchs are the most high-profile businessmen to be added to the British sanctions list since Russia's invasion of Ukraine and follows criticism that Britain has been acting too slowly.

Ukraine says Russia refuses to guarantee humanitarian access

Ukraine said on Thursday Moscow had refused to guarantee humanitarian access to rescue hundreds of thousands of civilians trapped under bombardment, as the opposing sides yielded nothing at the highest level talks since the Russian invasion began. Russia's war in Ukraine entered the third week with none of its stated objectives reached, despite thousands of people killed, more than two million made refugees and thousands cowering in besieged cities under relentless bombardment.

Exclusive-UK urges ex-Myanmar ambassador to leave London home citing junta 'pressure'

Britain has urged Myanmar's former ambassador to leave the official London residence where he has continued to live since he was ousted for criticising last year's military coup, citing pressure from the junta, according to emails seen by Reuters. Kyaw Zwar Minn was locked out of his embassy last April by his own staff after calling for the release of Myanmar's civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, detained alongside most of her government in the Feb. 1 coup.

China censors online Ukraine debate, bars calls for peace

China's censors, who quietly determine what can be discussed on the country's buzzing social media platforms, are silencing views of citizens protesting against Russia's invasion of Ukraine. In the days after Russia's Feb. 24 attack, comments on Chinese social media platforms Weibo, WeChat and Douyin broadly backed Russia and President Vladimir Putin. Many posts challenging that, or even advocating peace, quickly disappeared from view.

