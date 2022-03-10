US Domestic News Roundup: Black Panther director Coogler mistaken for bank robber; Analysis-An oil shock is coming, but the U.S. may have already paid for it and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Black Panther director Coogler mistaken for bank robber

"Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler was briefly detained by police in Atlanta in January after he was mistaken for a bank robber, video footage released by Atlanta police on Wednesday shows. Coogler, 35, was detained by police before being released on Jan. 7 after he went to Bank of America to make a transaction, according to a report from Variety.

Analysis-An oil shock is coming, but the U.S. may have already paid for it

The gusher of money the U.S. government poured into family bank accounts during the coronavirus pandemic, credited with speeding the rebound from the health crisis, may now help limit the economic damage from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. As analysts have begun parsing what sky-high oil prices and new uncertainty might mean, a common theme has emerged: U.S. consumers may get gouged at the gas pump but will likely be able to maintain much of their expected spending on other goods and services because of the savings accumulated during the last two years thanks to emergency federal programs totaling about $5 trillion since the spring of 2020.

U.S. House approves Ukraine aid, Russia oil ban, funds averting U.S. gov't shutdown

The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to rush $13.6 billion in aid to Ukraine as it battles invading Russian forces, along with $1.5 trillion to keep U.S. government programs operating through Sept. 30 and avoid agency shutdowns this weekend. The House approved the wide-ranging appropriations in bipartisan votes, sending the legislation to the Senate which aims to act by a midnight Friday deadline when existing U.S. government funds expire.

Strict abortion limits advance in Idaho, Kentucky

Anti-abortion measures moving through Idaho and Kentucky's legislatures would severely restrict or essentially end access to abortion in those states, abortion rights advocates said on Wednesday. In Idaho, a bill that would ban abortion after six weeks - before many women know they are pregnant - and allow relatives of the fetus to sue providers who perform abortions after that gestation period passed the Senate last week and will likely pass the House in coming days.

Opioid victims to confront Purdue Pharma's Sacklers in U.S. court

Victims of America's opioid addiction epidemic will confront in court on Thursday the Sackler family members who own OxyContin-maker Purdue Pharma, in an attempt to force them to face their role in a crisis that claimed 500,000 overdose deaths. The two-hour hearing conducted by Zoom stemmed from a $6 billion settlement between the Sacklers and state attorneys general which could resolve claims over the family's role in the crisis without taking them to trial.

Analysis-Big Oil, Biden administration spar over blame for pain at the pump

The U.S. oil industry and President Joe Biden's administration are clashing over who is to blame for tight energy supplies that have driven up U.S. pump prices to record highs. Big Oil blames the problem on Biden's tighter regulations and push for renewable energy, which it says threaten to constrain output. The White House says the U.S. drilling industry is quick to ask for concessions but slow to open the spigot when consumers need it.

One in five U.S. election workers may quit amid threats, politics – survey

U.S. local election officials are increasingly concerned about threats and political pressure fueled by baseless allegations of voter fraud in the last presidential race, and one in five say they are somewhat or very unlikely to stay in their jobs through the 2024 contest, a national survey showed on Thursday. In the poll of nearly 600 election officials, more than 75% said threats against election administrators and staff have increased in recent years. The percentage saying they are "very worried" about political leaders interfering in future elections has nearly tripled since before 2020.

Workers at three New York Starbucks cafes vote to unionize

Employees at three Starbucks Corp cafes in Buffalo, New York voted to unionize on Wednesday, bringing the total number of the coffee chain's stores with a union in the country to six.

The move comes against the backdrop of unionization efforts gaining momentum at large U.S. corporations, including Amazon.com Inc.

Republican National Committee sues Jan. 6 panel over vendor subpoena

The Republican National Committee (RNC) on Wednesday sued the congressional panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol seeking to block its subpoena of an RNC vendor. In a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia, the RNC said the House Select Committee's subpoena of Salesforce, which organizes donor information for the RNC, was "overbroad" and "seeks sensitive and proprietary data."

Colorado Republican county clerk indicted in voting security breach

A Colorado grand jury has indicted a Republican county clerk and her deputy on multiple felony charges following an election security breach in her office after voting equipment passwords were posted on a right-wing blog, authorities said on Wednesday. Tina Peters, the top election official in Mesa County and a candidate for the statewide office of Colorado secretary of state, faces a total of 10 criminal charges, including conspiracy, criminal impersonation and identity theft, court documents show.

