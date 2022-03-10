Left Menu

AAP gets fewer votes than NOTA in UP polls

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 10-03-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 18:34 IST
AAP gets fewer votes than NOTA in UP polls
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party appeared uncertain to win a single seat in the Uttar Pradesh polls as its vote share was less than NOTA on Thursday evening, with a senior party leader saying the 2022 elections were about taking the party's idea to the people of the state.

Till 5.45 pm, the AAP was leading on none of the 403 seats of the state, according to the Election Commission website.

The party had a vote share of 0.34 per cent, even less than NOTA (none of the above) option, which polled 0.69 per cent of the total votes counted till 5.45 pm, the EC data showed.

AAP's Uttar Pradesh in-charge Sanjay Singh said, ''The election of UP was about the presence of AAP, taking the idea of AAP to the people, taking the policies of Arvind Kejriwal ji to every village.'' ''We have to move forward accepting the challenges without stopping or getting tired,” Singh was quoted as saying in a tweet by the Uttar Pradesh unit of the AAP.

Meanwhile, Singh, also a Rajya Sabha MP, was buoyed by the AAP's win in Punjab, where his party is set to form the government after a thumping victory in assembly polls.

Celebrations also began at AAP offices in Uttar Pradesh, with party workers in places like Lucknow and Gautam Buddh Nagar sharing sweets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

 United States
4
Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022