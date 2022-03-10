Left Menu

BJP's victory in UP shows people have once again voted for nationalism, good governance: Yogi Adityanath

As Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) is poised to return to power with a comfortable majority for an unprecedented second term in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that this victory shows that people have once again voted for nationalism and good governance.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 10-03-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 18:39 IST
BJP's victory in UP shows people have once again voted for nationalism, good governance: Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) is poised to return to power with a comfortable majority for an unprecedented second term in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that this victory shows that people have once again voted for nationalism and good governance. He further said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP will be forming governments in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, and Uttarakhand.

"Everyone had their eyes on UP, given the vastness of the state. I am thankful to the people for making us win with the majority. Under PM Modi's leadership we will be forming governments in UP, Goa, Manipur, and Uttarakhand," said Yogi after winning Uttar Pradesh. The Chief Minister said that the seven-phase election in the state were conducted peacefully. "It sets a great precedent," he added.

"Amid the fervour, we have to stay focused...When we were fighting COVID, they (Opposition) were conspiring against us. By making us win people have once again voted for nationalism, good governance. It's our responsibility to continue working on these issues," he said. He also showed a victory sign when he arrived at the BJP office in Lucknow as he was received by a huge crowd of party workers.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

 United States
4
Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022