Goa: BJP claims support of MGP, three Independents

The BJP which is poised to retain power in Goa by winning half the seats claimed on Thursday evening that the MGP and three Independents have agreed to support it. The BJP has won 20 out of 40 seats, while the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) has won two seats.

Speaking at a press conference after poll results became clear, Goa BJP chief Sadanand Tanavade said that the party had received letters of support from the MGP and three Independents.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant gave credit for the victory to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

''We will go for government formation as per the party's decision,'' he said. The party managed to increase its vote share and seats in this election without entering into any alliance, Sawant noted.

