Left Menu

Major setback for Badals in Punjab polls

AAPs Jeevanjyot Kaur won the seat, defeating state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.Majithia had left his Majitha seat in Amritsar to take on Sidhu, who was the MLA from Amritsar East.Parkash Badals son-in-law Adaish Pratap Singh Kairon was defeated by AAPs Laljit Singh Bhullar from Patti by a margin of 10,999 votes.However, Majithias wife Ganieve Kaur Majithia, a political greenhorn, won from Majitha.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-03-2022 18:57 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 18:57 IST
Major setback for Badals in Punjab polls
  • Country:
  • India

In a major setback to the Badal family, the Punjab Assembly poll results threw up a surprise as even lesser known faces of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) defeated them by convincing margins.

It will be for the first time in three decades that the Badal family will have no representation in the 117-member Punjab Assembly.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch and former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, the oldest candidate in the polls at the age of 94, lost to AAP's Gurmeet Singh Khudian from his traditional Lambi seat in Muktsar district.

Parkash Badal was defeated by Khudian by a margin of 11,396 votes.

His son and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, the MP from Ferozepur parliamentary constituency, had entered the fray from the Jalalabad seat in Fazilka district.

However, he also lost to AAP's Jagdeep Kamboj by a margin of 30,930 votes.

Parkash Badal's nephew Manpreet Singh Badal, who is a Congress leader and a state minister, faced a crushing defeat from the Bathinda Urban seat against AAP's Jagroop Singh Gill by a margin of 63,581 votes.

Sukhbir Badal's brother-in-law and SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia ended the poll race on the third spot from Amritsar East. AAP's Jeevanjyot Kaur won the seat, defeating state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Majithia had left his Majitha seat in Amritsar to take on Sidhu, who was the MLA from Amritsar East.

Parkash Badal's son-in-law Adaish Pratap Singh Kairon was defeated by AAP's Laljit Singh Bhullar from Patti by a margin of 10,999 votes.

However, Majithia's wife Ganieve Kaur Majithia, a political greenhorn, won from Majitha. She defeated her nearest rival, Sukhjinder Raj Singh of the AAP, by a margin of 26,062 votes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

 United States
4
Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022