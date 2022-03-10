Left Menu

Spain: 1st regional coalition with far-right raises concern

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 10-03-2022 18:59 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 18:59 IST
Spain: 1st regional coalition with far-right raises concern
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spain's conservative opposition is joining hands with increasingly influential national-populist politicians to govern Spain's northwestern Castilla y León region, marking the first major power grab for the far-right Vox party.

The “legislature agreement” was announced Thursday in a tweet by Alfonso Fernández-Mañueco, the incumbent chief of Castilla y León.

His center-to-right Popular Party won a February election, but was short of a majority of seats in the regional assembly that would have allowed him to form a one-party regional administration.

Vox, whose proposals range from deporting migrants who enter the country irregularly to suspending gender violence laws or banning school programs on sexual and gender diversity, has in recent years gained popularity.

The party is now third in the number of seats it holds in the national parliament. Its votes in the regional parliaments of Madrid and Andalusia, the most populous of Spain's 17 regions, have been key to supporting Popular Party administrations or passing conservative legislation.

But until Thursday Vox had never been admitted into leading regional positions.

According to the parties, Vox party members will take the speaker position in the Castilla y León assembly, the vice-presidency of the regional administration and at least three regional ministerial positions.

Critics say those positions will become a platform to amplify Vox's “hate speech'' and allow it to significantly influence policy.

“Today is a bad day for Spain's democracy,” said Adriana Lastra, a lawmaker with the center-left Socialist party and close aide of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, blaming the Popular Party for entering “a pact of shame” with the far-right.

The Socialists and the Popular Party have for much of the past four decades taken turns in power, but the political landscape has become increasingly fragmented.

The conservatives are reshuffling their national leadership in April following an ugly internal clash that led to the resignation of Pablo Casado as chief of the Popular Party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

 United States
4
Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022