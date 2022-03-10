Time to reform Cong's organisational leadership in manner that inspires people: Tharoor

Left Menu

With the Congress suffering a crushing defeat in the latest round of assembly polls, party MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday said it is time to reaffirm the idea of India that the Congress has stood for and reform the partys organisational leadership in a manner that will reignite those ideas and inspire the people The BJP was headed for a second straight win in politically crucial Uttar Pradesh and dominated the trends chart in Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, while the Aam Aadmi Party readied for a landslide win in Punjab.

With the Congress suffering a crushing defeat in the latest round of assembly polls, party MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday said it is time to reaffirm the idea of India that the Congress has stood for and reform the party's organisational leadership in a manner that will reignite those ideas and inspire the people The BJP was headed for a second straight win in politically crucial Uttar Pradesh and dominated the trends chart in Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, while the Aam Aadmi Party readied for a landslide win in Punjab. The Congress was headed for a big defeat in all the five states.

''All of us who believe in @INCIndia are hurting from the results of the recent assembly elections. It is time to reaffirm the idea of India that the Congress has stood for and the positive agenda it offers the nation...And to reform our organisational leadership in a manner that will reignite those ideas and inspire the people,'' Tharoor said in a tweet.

''One thing is clear -- Change is unavoidable if we need to succeed,'' the MP from Thiruvananthapuram said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

