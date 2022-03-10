Left Menu

Expected better results, but we accept the mandate: Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Thursday said the party accepts the mandate of assembly elections held in five states.Reacting to the election results of five states, the senior Congress leader also extended wished to all those who have won the elections.He tweeted, Though we expected better results, we accept the mandate of 2022 state elections. He further said, Congress leaders and workers have worked very hard.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Thursday said the party accepts the mandate of assembly elections held in five states.

Reacting to the election results of five states, the senior Congress leader also extended wished to all those who have won the elections.

He tweeted, ''Though we expected better results, we accept the mandate of 2022 state elections.'' He further said, “Congress leaders and workers have worked very hard. We humbly accept the results and wish all the best to all those who have won the election. I hope those people will fulfill what they have promised.'' The BJP was headed for a second straight win in politically crucial Uttar Pradesh and dominated the trends chart in Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, while the Aam Aadmi Party readied for a landslide win in Punjab. The Congress was headed for a big defeat in all the five states.

