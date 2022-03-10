Terrorist killed in Srinagar encounter a Pakistani national, associate of top LeT/TRF commander: Police

The terrorist who was killed in an encounter with the security forces in Srinagar's Hazratbal area on Thursday is a Pakistani national affiliated with proscribed terror outfits Laskar-e-Taiba (LeT) and the Resistance Front (TRF), informed the police. According to the police, the terrorist identified as Manzoor Haider Hamza was an associate of top LeT/TRF commander Mehran Yaseen.

"#SrinagarEncounterUpdate: Killed terrorist identified as Manzoor @ Haider @ Hamza, a #Pakistani national, affiliated with proscribed #terror outfit LeT/TRF. He was associate of top LeT/TRF cmdr Mehran. His killing is a big success: IGP Kashmir @JmuKmrPolice," said the Kashmir Zone Police in a tweet. Earlier in the day, one terrorist was killed in an encounter with the security forces in the Hazratbal area of Srinagar on Thursday while two others fled away from the encounter site, informed the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Vijay Kumar, who called the encounter a big success. (ANI)

