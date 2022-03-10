Elated by poll results, BJP members raise 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan in MP Assembly; minister sports saffron turban

Left Menu

Buoyed by the BJPs performance in the elections of four states, including Uttar Pradesh, some BJP MLAs on Thursday raised Jai Shri Ram slogan in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly to express their happiness over the poll results.

Buoyed by the BJP's performance in the elections of four states, including Uttar Pradesh, some BJP MLAs on Thursday raised 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly to express their happiness over the poll results. MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra, who is also the state government's spokesperson, attended the proceedings of the House wearing a saffron turban to express joy over the BJP's poll performance. He also sported a 'tilak' on his forehead and a saffron gamcha (towel) with Shri Ram written on it.

As soon as the House assembled for the day, BJP MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia said Mishra complimented him for wearing the turban, to which the latter said that from north to east and vice versa nationalism and saffron colour was ruling.

''There is lotus and lotus (everywhere),'' he said referring to the BJP's election symbol. Sisodia then raised 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan in the House with some of his party colleagues joining him in doing so.

Mishra said the election results have showed 'Sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas' (together for everyone's growth and with everyone's trust), while it is 'vanvas' (exile) for the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP).

Replying to Mishra, Congress member Laxman Singh said that after 'vanvas' Lanka was won. He was referring to Lord Ram's victory over demon king Ravana after 14 years of exile.

Referring to Mishra's north to east comment, senior Congress MLA Sajjan Verma said the minister should remember that the sun sets in the west.

Verma asked Mishra why he was wearing a saffron turban, to which the latter said, ''We are expressing the party's happiness.'' PTI LAL NP NP

