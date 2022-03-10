Left Menu

Manipur polls: BJP pockets 27 seats in 60-member House, leads in five

He defeated his nearest BJP rival by 2,543 votes in Thoubal constituency.

The BJP looked all set to return to power in insurgency-hit Manipur, with the party bagging 27 seats in the 60-member Assembly and leading in five other constituencies, according to the latest data on the Election Commission website.

The NPP, which is a part of the incumbent government, and Nitish Kumar's JD(U) bagged as many as six seats each, the data available at 7.30 pm revealed.

The NPP is also ahead in one assembly segment.

The Naga People’s Front, also a part of the ruling coalition, and the Congress pocketed five constituencies each.

The Kuki People's Alliance has won two seats.

Three independents have bagged one seat each.

Counting of votes is currently underway in six seats.

The saffron party has secured 37.76 per cent votes counted so far, while the Congress stood second with 16.82 per cent votes.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh defeated his nearest Congress rival P Saratchandra Singh by 18,271 votes in Heingang seat.

Former chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh was among the few Congress candidates who tasted victory. He defeated his nearest BJP rival by 2,543 votes in Thoubal constituency.

The vote-counting process began at 8 am on Thursday amid tight security and strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

In the last elections, the BJP had formed the government in Manipur, despite having clinched just 21 seats, as it joined hands with regional parties NPP and NPF. The saffron party's strength later increased to 28 due to a series of defections.

