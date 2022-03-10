Left Menu

AAP headquarters comes to life: Workers celebrate 'Jeet Ki Holi', dance to Punjabi songs

AAP volunteers and supporters danced to the beats of dhol and Punjabi songs, distributed sweets and showered flower petals as party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal entered the party office.It is a victory of honest politics in Punjab.

AAP headquarters comes to life: Workers celebrate 'Jeet Ki Holi', dance to Punjabi songs
The AAP headquarters at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg here on Thursday reverberated with celebrations as it became clear that the party was headed for a massive win in the Punjab Assembly polls. AAP volunteers and supporters danced to the beats of dhol and Punjabi songs, distributed sweets and showered flower petals as party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal entered the party office.

“It is a victory of honest politics in Punjab. We are celebrating 'Jeet Ki Holi' (Holi of victory),” Mankeerat Singh, a party volunteer from Punjab, said as he threw colour in the air. Elated AAP supporters took selfies and garlanded AAP leaders present at the party headquarters. Rose petals were strewn on the road in front of the AAP headquarters, with various small and large posters and hoardings of prominent party leaders like Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Bhagwant Mann coming up. Huge posters of B R Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh were also put up around the party office and volunteers were seen taking selfies with them. The whole area reverberated with slogans of 'Babasaheb aur Bhagat Singh Ka Sapna Adhoora, Kejriwal Karega Poora' and 'Inquilab Zindabad' as the volunteers danced to the tune of AAP’s Punjab poll theme song “Ikk Mauka Kejriwal Nu — Ikk Mauka Bhagwant Mann Nu”. Present at the party headquarters along with Kejriwal were the senior leadership of AAP, including Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, cabinet minister and state convenor Gopal Rai, and Rajya Sabha MP N D Gupta. While addressing AAP leaders and workers at the party headquarters here, Kejriwal asked them to practice ''politics of love'' and said coming days belong to India. People were also seen taking selfies with 'little Bhagwant Mann' -- 3-year-old Avyaan Tomar. He had donned Mann’s attire of a yellow turban with spectacles and a moustache. AAP workers from other states such as Maharashtra, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh were also present at the party headquarters. “Our joy knows no bound today. It is the victory of the hard work of thousands of AAP volunteers. We hope that the AAP will make inroads into Telangana as well,” B Subba Raju, AAP worker from Hyderabad, said. PTI AKM SRY

