BJP gets majority in Uttarakhand, leading on 10 seats

Bharatiya Janata Party has crossed the halfway mark and attained a majority in Uttarakhand asembly polls.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 10-03-2022 20:15 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 20:15 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
According to the latest Election Commission trends, the BJP has won 37 seats and is leading on 10 seats.

According to the latest Election Commission trends, the BJP has won 37 seats and is leading on 10 seats.

Congress has won 16 seats and is leading on three seats. (ANI)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

