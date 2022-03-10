BJP set to retain power in Manipur

The BJP is heading for a victory in Manipur and retain power for the second successive term winning 28 seats and leading in four others so far in the election to the 60-member assembly. The Janata Dal (United) and the National People's Party (NPP) won six seats each, the Naga People's Front and the Congress bagged five each till 8 pm, according to the Election Commission. The Kuki People's Alliance won two seats. Three seats were won by Independent candidates. In the 2017 assembly election, the BJP had won 21 seats and formed the government with some regional parties. Thanking the people of the state for reposing their faith in the party, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said it is also the victory of the various steps taken under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Singh did not comment on who will be the next chief minister. To celebrate the victory, Singh broke into a traditional dance Thabal Chongba with state party unit president A Sharda Devi and other workers. ''The people of Manipur have reposed their faith and trust in BJP. I thank them for that and assure them that we will never let them down,'' he told PTI at the state party office here.

''Now that we have got the majority, a decision on alliance will be decided by the (party's) central leadership,'' he said.

The BJP had contested all the 60 seats although it was running a coalition government with parties like the NPP and the Naga People's Front.

The assembly election threw a hung house in 2017, in which the Congress emerged as the single largest party.

