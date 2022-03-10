Ex-ED officer Rajeshwar Singh wins Sarojini Nagar seat

Former ED officer and BJP candidate Rajeshwar Singh won the Sarojini Nagar seat in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow with a margin of over 32,000 votes against his nearest Samajwadi Party rival.

Singh posted a picture of him receiving the certificate of election from EC authorities from his official Twitter handle and said it was the victory of the people of his constituency.

However, the Election Commission website update at 7:45 pm showed Singh was leading with a margin of 32,726 votes over Mishra and the result was in progress. Mishra is considered to be a trusted lieutenant of Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Singh was serving as the joint director of the federal probe agency at its zonal office in Lucknow and he took voluntary retirement from service (VRS), which was approved by the Centre in January.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officer, who turns 49 tomorrow, began his civil service career with the Uttar Pradesh Police, in which he served for about 10 years. The next 14 years of his service were in the ED, which he had joined on central deputation in 2007.

''I would say that this victory of the party in Uttar Pradesh is a victory of the ideology of the BJP. The ideology of the country first. The other parties we were fighting had the ideology of family first, mafia first, criminals first,'' Singh said.

''We are heading for a SP-free Uttar Pradesh...the party (SP) will be wiped off from the state now,'' he told PTI.

Singh said he will want to work for women and the youth.

The BJP gave the poll ticket to Singh for the Sarojini Nagar seat over state minister Swati Singh and her husband Dayashankar Singh, the BJP state vice president.

A total of 14 candidates contested the polls from this seat.

