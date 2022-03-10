BJP, AAP workers in Bengaluru celebrate victory in assembly elections

The BJP and Aam Aadmi party (AAP) offices in the city witnessed celebrations on Thursday over the tremendous performance of the two political parties in the assembly elections held in five states. As soon as the early trends showed BJP leading in four states, the saffron party workers came out on the street in Malleswaram, carrying banners and party flags, and danced to dhol beats and distributed sweets among public.

When the party's state president Nalin Kumar Kateel reached the office, cadres showered flower petals on him and greeted him on the party's victory, especially in Uttar Pradesh, which was very crucial for the BJP.

In the evening, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, his cabinet colleagues, MLAs, MPs, Kateel and other party office bearers arrived at the party office to celebrate the win.

In his address to the party leaders and workers, Bommai said, ''The election results show the direction in which India is moving ahead. ''People were in fear due to some forces, who for their political gains were compromising the national security. Today such forces were defeated and people of India won.'' Asking his party workers to gear up for the assembly elections next year, the CM said the party in Karnataka is moving ahead strongly.

Jubilant workers of the AAP began celebrating at the party office here as the leads indicated that their party was heading for a landslide victory in Punjab.

The party workers donning their signature cap danced inside the party office.

Later, they took out a small rally in the city, distributed sweets and raised slogans.

AAP state president Prithvi Reddy in a statement said the people of Punjab have given their mandate to his party after looking at the good work done by the government led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi.

According to him, the people of Karnataka too want a change, which made the party contest the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike elections seriously.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)