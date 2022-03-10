Left Menu

UP polls: NOTA garners more votes than those polled in favour of popular parties

According to the website of the Election Commission of India ECI, the vote share of NOTA none of the above in the state assembly election stood at 0.69 per cent, eclipsing the vote share of AAP 0.35 per cent and JD-U 0.11 per cent.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 10-03-2022 20:45 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 20:45 IST
UP polls: NOTA garners more votes than those polled in favour of popular parties
  • Country:
  • India

As election results of various seats continue to pour in, the 'NOTA' option on electronic voting machines has garnered more votes than those polled in favour of some prominent political parties in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. According to the website of the Election Commission of India (ECI), the vote share of NOTA (none of the above) in the state assembly election stood at 0.69 per cent, eclipsing the vote share of AAP (0.35 per cent) and JD-U (0.11 per cent). The vote share of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) was recorded at 0.47 per cent.

CPI's vote share stood at a meagre 0.07 per cent, while NCP's vote share was 0.05 per cent. The vote share of Shiv Sena was 0.03 per cent.

The vote share of CPI(M), CPI(ML) and LJP(RV) stood at 0.01 per cent each. AIFB, IUML and LJP could not manage to get any votes, and their vote share stood at 0.00 per cent, according to the ECI website.

The BJP's vote share stood at 41.6 per cent, while that of the Samajwadi Party (SP) at 32 per cent. The vote share of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is 12.8 per cent and that of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) 3.02 per cent.

The vote share of the Congress is 2.38 per cent.

In 2017, the BJP got 312 seats and its allies Apna Dal and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) nine and four seats, respectively. The SP got 47 seats, BSP 19, Congress seven and others five seats in the last assembly elections. PTI NAV SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

 United States
4
Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022