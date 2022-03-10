India's needs connected to countries involved in war; we're on peace's side: Modi

Left Menu

Amid a war between Russia and Ukraine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said Indias several needs are connected to the involved countries but it is on the side of peace and hopes that all problems get resolved through dialogue.He also hit out at opposition parties for raising questions about the governments efforts to evacuate stranded Indians from war-hit Ukraine.These people also tried to regionalise Operation Ganga.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2022 20:47 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 20:47 IST
Amid a war between Russia and Ukraine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India's several needs are connected to the involved countries but it is on the side of peace and hopes that all problems get resolved through dialogue.

He also hit out at opposition parties for raising questions about the government's efforts to evacuate stranded Indians from war-hit Ukraine.

''These people also tried to regionalise 'Operation Ganga'. These people have given a different colour of regionalism and communalism to every scheme - it is a major worry for India's future,'' the prime minister said.

Addressing BJP workers after his party's massive win in four state elections, Modi said, ''India has a connection with the countries involved in the war - economically, security wise, education wise and politically as well. India's several needs are connected to these countries.'' ''The ongoing war is affecting every country across the world. India is on peace's side and hopes that all problems are resolved with deliberations,'' he added.

''In this global context, amidst these difficulties, if we look at the budget this time, a belief arises that the country is moving ahead on the path of the self-reliant India campaign. This sentiment is further fuelled by this budget,'' Modi said.

The prime minister said Indians are working for the country in every way possible, coupled with responsibility.

''However, there are some people who are lowering the standards of politics in our country. The world is appreciating our efforts to vaccinate but on this sacred work, India's vaccine has been questioned.

''It is unfortunate that even when thousands of Indian students, Indian citizens were stranded in Ukraine, there was talk of breaking the morale of the country,'' he added.

