BJP's victory in 4 states is mandate for dynamic leadership, good governance, development: AIADMK

The Bharatiya Janata Party's ''momentous victory'' in four of the five state assembly elections is a mandate for good governance, dynamic leadership and development, said AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam, on Thursday.

Congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi for piloting the party to victory, the former CM said in a letter addressed to the Prime Minister ''the verdict comes for the good governance and welfare schemes of Bharatiya Janata Party under your dynamic leadership. This is a mandate for development. I wish you all success in your endeavours.'' ''I congratulate you on the momentous victory in the recent general elections to the states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarkhand, Manipur and Goa and won the hearts of the people,'' he said in the letter. In a separate letter to Home Minister Amit Shah, Panneerselvam said, ''you have once again proved to be of tall stature and a strategist. I appreciate the confidence and willfulness of your good self.'' Congratulating BJP president J P Nadda for the party's ''significant victory'' in four state elections, he said results exhibited that the policies, programmes and governance are on par with people's thoughts. ''I wish the BJP and its wonderful team all success in their endeavours,'' he said.

The BJP is headed for a second term in Uttar Pradesh and dominated the score chart in Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa. The party however failed to make a mark in Punjab.

