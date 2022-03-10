Left Menu

Poll verdict in four states shows people want Modi to be PM again in 2024: Vijayvargiya

As the BJP is headed for a big win in Uttarakhand, besides registering comprehensive victories in Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Manipur, party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Thursday said the poll verdict in the four states is an indication that people want to see Narendra Modi as the prime minister again in 2024.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 10-03-2022 21:08 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 21:08 IST
As the BJP is headed for a big win in Uttarakhand, besides registering comprehensive victories in Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Manipur, party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Thursday said the poll verdict in the four states is an indication that people want to see Narendra Modi as the prime minister again in 2024. He also thanked the party workers in the four states for their hard work that led to the resounding victory and people for giving their blessings to the saffron party and reposing their trust in Modi's leadership.

Describing the prime minister as a world leader, Vijayvargiya said he set an example by safely bringing home the thousands of Indians stranded in war-hit Ukraine.

Vijayvargiya was addressing reporters at the party office here, along with Union minister and the BJP's poll in-charge for Uttarakhand Pralhad Joshi and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Joshi said the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) stellar performance in the four states is a reflection of Modi's popularity.

''We have struck a boundary by winning in the four states. We have made a record. It is all because of the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,'' he said. Joshi also said the BJP's impressive performance in Uttarakhand, where the party is heading towards securing a two-thirds majority, shows that the young leadership provided by Dhami has got wide and ready acceptance.

Dhami thanked the people of the state for giving yet another big mandate to the party and promised to honour his commitment to set up a high-powered committee to draft a Uniform Civil Code for Uttarakhand.

''Uttarakhand represents the cultural soul of India and deserves to have a Uniform Civil Code and equal laws for every section of the society,'' he said.

The BJP has so far won 45 seats in Uttarakhand and leads in two more, while the Congress has won 17 seats and leads in two. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has won a seat and leads in one more, while Independent candidates have bagged two seats.

