UP Polls: BJP's Aditi Singh wins from Raebareli

Aditi Singh, who had quit as a sitting Congress MLA to join the BJP ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, on Thursday won the Raebareli Sadar seat, according to official results.Aditi Singh, a second generation politician, is the daughter of the late Akhilesh Singh, a former five-term MLA from Raebareli Sadar, not long ago considered a Congress bastion.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 10-03-2022 21:12 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 21:12 IST
Aditi Singh, a second generation politician, is the daughter of the late Akhilesh Singh, a former five-term MLA from Raebareli Sadar, not long ago considered a Congress bastion. Aditi got 1.02 lakh votes after an intense electoral fight with nearest rival Ram Pratap Yadav of the Samajwadi Party who polled 95,254 votes, the Election Commission website showed.

Her victory margin was 7,175 votes, according to the EC.

Congress' Manish Singh got 14,954 votes and stood third among the contestants while the BSP's Mohd Ashraf managed 9,331 votes, while 2,281 voters opted for NOTA (none of the above) option on the EVM, it showed. The seat had gone to polls on February 23.

