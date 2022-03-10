Left Menu

Pondy BJP celebrates party's victory in Assembly polls

Home Minister of Puducherry and senior leader of the BJP led a rally of the party workers here on Thursday, celebrating the victory of the party in the four State Assembly polls. He along with the president of the local unit of the party V Saminathan distributed sweets earlier at the party office here to celebrate the spectacular win of the BJP in four States.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 10-03-2022 21:18 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 21:18 IST
Pondy BJP celebrates party's victory in Assembly polls
  • Country:
  • India

Home Minister of Puducherry and senior leader of the BJP led a rally of the party workers here on Thursday, celebrating the victory of the party in the four State Assembly polls. He along with the president of the local unit of the party V Saminathan distributed sweets earlier at the party office here to celebrate the spectacular win of the BJP in four States. Workers of the party burst crackers to express their joy over the win.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

 United States
4
Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022