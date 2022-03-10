Pondy BJP celebrates party's victory in Assembly polls

Home Minister of Puducherry and senior leader of the BJP led a rally of the party workers here on Thursday, celebrating the victory of the party in the four State Assembly polls. He along with the president of the local unit of the party V Saminathan distributed sweets earlier at the party office here to celebrate the spectacular win of the BJP in four States. Workers of the party burst crackers to express their joy over the win.

