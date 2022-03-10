Left Menu

People rejected Oppn's narrow-minded politics, says UP Dy CM Dinesh Sharma on state poll results

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 10-03-2022 21:28 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 21:28 IST
With the BJP set to return to power in Uttar Pradesh, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Thursday said that the people of the state have rejected the Opposition's narrow-minded politics and put their stamp of approval on the saffron party's double engine government.

The people understood the ''opportunistic character'' of the SP-RLD alliance and hence did not support it, he said.

According to the Election Commission website, the BJP has won 200 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh and is leading on 55.

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly has a total of 403 seats.

The people have bulldozed the Opposition's dynastic politics and politics of casteism and regionalism with their votes, Sharma said.

''The BJP has taken forward the culture of development,'' he said.

The people have rejected the Opposition's narrow-minded politics and put their stamp of approval on the double engine government of the BJP, he said.

Sharma thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his ''far-sighted leadership'' and said the journey of development which started under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will pick up pace now.

He also congratulated BJP workers on the party's poll performance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

