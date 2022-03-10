Several turncoats face defeat in Punjab polls

Several party hoppers including Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, Fatehjang Singh Bajwa and Anil Joshi faced defeats in their respective constituencies on Thursday.

Ahead of the assembly polls, several leaders had switched over to other parties including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

Former sports minister Sodhi was defeated from Ferozepur City seat, according to election results.

AAP candidate Ranbir Singh won from Ferozepur seat by defeating his nearest rival Congress candidate Parminder Singh Pinki.

Sodhi had been a four-time MLA from Guruharsahai in Ferozepur Former Congress leader Bajwa, who had joined the BJP, fought from Batala seat. He came fourth.

AAP candidate Amansher Singh won Batala seat.

Fatehjang Bajwa was a sitting legislator from Qadian seat from where the Congress fielded his elder brother and Rajya Sabha member Partap Singh Bajwa.

Former Punjab minister Anil Joshi, who quit the BJP and joined the SAD last year, contested from Amritsar North assembly seat.

AAP candidate and former IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh defeated Joshi from Amritsar North seat.

Joshi had remained legislator from the Amritsar North seat in 2007 and 2012 on the BJP ticket. He faced defeat in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Former Congress leader Harjot Kamal, who too had joined the BJP, lost from the Moga assembly seat.

From Moga seat, AAP candidate Amandeep Kaur Arora defeated her nearest rival and Congress candidate Malvika Sood Sachar, who is the sister of actor Sonu Sood.

Former Punjab minister and AAP candidate Joginder Singh Mann lost from Phagwara seat.

Mann had joined the AAP after snapping his 50-year-old ties with the Congress, Congress candidate Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal won from Phagwara.

Sukhjinder Raj Singh Lali Majithia, who joined the AAP after leaving the Congress, lost from Majitha assembly segment.

SAD candidate Ganieve Kaur Majithia won from Majithia seat.

Raman Bahl, who left the Congress last year and joined the AAP, lost from the Gurdaspur seat.

Congress candidate and sitting MLA Barindermeet Pahra won from Gurdaspur.

