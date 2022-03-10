Punjab polls: Phenomenal rise in AAP's vote share, sharp drop in Cong vote percentage      '

The Aam Aadmi Party got a three-fourths majority in the assembly polls in Punjab, bagging 42 per cent of the votes cast -- an increase of 18 percentage points over the 2017 elections. The AAP, which turned out to be the single largest party, by bagging 92 seats in the 117-member assembly completely outclassed traditional players like the Congress, BJP, SAD and BSP.

The AAP's vote share was 42.01 per cent as against 23.7 per cent in the 2017 assembly polls, according to the data available with the Election Commission website.

While the Congress saw a sharp decline in party's vote share, the vote percentage of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) fell by around 7 per cent.

Congress candidates won 18 seats, making it the second largest party, to register a vote share of 22.98 per cent as against 38.5 per cent it got in 2017. In 2017, the party won 77 assembly seats and formed the government.

Both BJP and SAD had a dismal show at the hustings with the parties winning two and three seats, respectively.

SAD's vote share fell from 25.2 per cent in 2017 to 18.38 per cent in 2022. The party was relegated to third position after winning 15 seats in 2017 after a rule of 10 years. However, in 2022, the party had a dismal show with only three seats in its kitty.

The BJP may have performed poorly along with its alliance partners Punjab Lok Congress and SAD (Sanyukt) in the 2022 polls, but its vote share increased in the state. From a vote share of 1.5 per cent, the BJP showed a marginal rise with 1.77 per cent. However, the party's tally fell from three to two in 2022.

Punjab recorded a poll percentage of 71.95 on February 20. PTI VSD CHS SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)