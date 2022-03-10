Left Menu

Congress will be 'wiped out' from India shortly: Yediyurappa

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-03-2022 22:04 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 22:04 IST
Congress will be 'wiped out' from India shortly: Yediyurappa
Senior BJP leader B S Yediyurappa on Thursday said after its rout in the assembly elections to five states, the Congress party will be wiped out of the country shortly.

Addressing reporters here, the BJP stalwart said, ''Of the five states where elections were held, the Congress was in power in only in Punjab. There also they lost their ground. This indicates that the Congress will be wiped out of the country shortly.'' Taking a jibe at Congress state president D K Shivakumar, who was a special election observer for party in Goa, Yediyurappa said the Congress leader deputed in the neighbouring state to prevent poaching shows the bad situation the Congress is in.

According to him, the results were on the expected lines and the BJP retained the states, where it was in power.

People of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa, expressed their solidarity with BJP, the senior BJP leader said adding, the results were an indication that the people of the country have accepted the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Congratulating Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party's national president J P Nadda, Yediyurappa thanked the people of the five states for continuing their support to the BJP. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's development work and cracking the whip on anti-social elements and mafia helped him win the election for the second time, he claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

