Left Menu

Poll results not unexpected, party fought with defeated mindset: Prithviraj Chavan

Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan, who was part of the Group of 23 which had demanded reforms in the Congress organization, on Thursday said the election results in five states were frustrating but not unexpected.The party went to the polls with a defeated mindset, the former Maharashtra chief minister said, adding that the leaders who had written to Congress president Sonia Gandhi about the need for reforms will discuss the issue again.The Congress failed to oust the BJP from power in Goa, and could not retain power in Punjab which was swept by the Aam Aadmi Party.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-03-2022 22:07 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 22:07 IST
Poll results not unexpected, party fought with defeated mindset: Prithviraj Chavan
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan, who was part of the `Group of 23' which had demanded reforms in the Congress organization, on Thursday said the election results in five states were ''frustrating but not unexpected''.

The party went to the polls with a ''defeated mindset'', the former Maharashtra chief minister said, adding that the leaders who had written (to Congress president Sonia Gandhi) about the need for reforms will discuss the issue again.

The Congress failed to oust the BJP from power in Goa, and could not retain power in Punjab which was swept by the Aam Aadmi Party. Chavan said that in Goa party legislators' issues were not handled properly, and they switched the sides. Congress fought in Goa with all its might this time, but had to rely on new faces, he noted.

In Punjab, the change in leadership created confusion, but it was felt that caste equations would work in the party's favour (which did not happen), he said.

In Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi fought all alone and the entire party should have backed her the way the BJP backs its leaders, Chavan said. Congress leaders from other states should have been deployed in each constituency, he added.

Congress would have had a fighting chance in Uttarakhand had Harish Rawat been declared the chief ministerial face in time, he opined.

The Aam Aadmi Party will be a national alternative after its Punjab victory, the Congress leader said.

But he also cautioned that ''Punjab is not Delhi.'' PTI MR KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

 United States
4
Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022