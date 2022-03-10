Left Menu

Punjab: In AAP's tsunami, SAD chief Sukhbir Badal loses from Jalalabad

As Aam Aadmi Party's tsunami swept Punjab, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal who was contesting from Jalalabad seat lost to AAP candidate Jagdeep Goldie Kamboj.

ANI | Jalalabad (Punjab) | Updated: 10-03-2022 22:28 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 22:28 IST
Punjab: In AAP's tsunami, SAD chief Sukhbir Badal loses from Jalalabad
AAP's Jagdeep Kamboj and Sukhbir Badal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Aam Aadmi Party's tsunami swept Punjab, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal who was contesting from Jalalabad seat lost to AAP candidate Jagdeep Goldie Kamboj. Addressing the media after the win, Kamboj thanked the people of the constituency for blessing him with such a massive victory.

"I was expecting to win by 25,000 votes(margin)but won with over 30,000. I'm thankful to the people of Jalalabad for this victory..." he said. Talking of the major issues he would be dealing with on priority, Kamboj said, "The main focus will be on education followed by electricity, water."

AAP swept the Punjab polls by getting a three-fourths majority in the 117-member assembly with 92 seats pushing most of its rivals to the margins. The party had finished second behind Congress in the 2017 elections in the state.

The Shiromani Akali Dal, which had broken off the alliance with the BJP over the three farm laws that were eventually repealed, tied up with Bahujan Samaj Party for the Assembly elections. The SAD-BSP combine has been able to win only four seats and BJP two in the contest in the state which was being seen as multi-cornered. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

 United States
4
Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022