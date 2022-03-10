UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya loses from Sirathu seat

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya lost the Sirathu assembly constituency in Kaushambi district to Samajwadi Party candidate Pallavi Patel by a margin of over 7,000 votes. Taking to Twitter, he said that he accepts the decision of the people and is grateful for the hard work of each and every worker.

"I humbly accept the decision of the people of Sirathu assembly constituency, grateful for the hard work of each and every worker, I express my gratitude towards the voters who gave blessings in the form of votes," he tweeted. The Deputy Chief Minister lost in the Sirathu seat by 7,337 votes. Maurya got 98,941 votes with 43.28 vote share. The Samajwadi Party's winning candidate Pallavi Patel received 1,06,278 votes with 46.49 per cent vote share.

Amid the ongoing counting of votes, Bharatiya Janata Party has crossed the majority mark by winning 216 seats in Uttar Pradesh. As per the latest trends, BJP won 216 seats and is leading in 39 seats. BJP's allice partner Apna Dal (Sonelal) got nine seats and have leads in three seats. Samajwadi Party bagged 79 seats while is leading 32 seats.

Rashtriya Lok Dal, the alliance partner of SP won 8 seats while the Congress won two seats. Bahujan Samaj Party is still struggling to open its account. With the BJP-led alliance set for a thumping victory in Uttar Pradesh, it will be the first time in over three decades that an incumbent government will return to power in the electorally crucial state.

The party had fought the election on the performance of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and the Yogi Adiyanath government in the state. (ANI)

