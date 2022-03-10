Left Menu

UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya loses from Sirathu seat

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya lost the Sirathu assembly constituency in Kaushambi district to Samajwadi Party candidate Pallavi Patel by a margin of over 7,000 votes.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 10-03-2022 22:30 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 22:30 IST
UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya loses from Sirathu seat
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya lost the Sirathu assembly constituency in Kaushambi district to Samajwadi Party candidate Pallavi Patel by a margin of over 7,000 votes. Taking to Twitter, he said that he accepts the decision of the people and is grateful for the hard work of each and every worker.

"I humbly accept the decision of the people of Sirathu assembly constituency, grateful for the hard work of each and every worker, I express my gratitude towards the voters who gave blessings in the form of votes," he tweeted. The Deputy Chief Minister lost in the Sirathu seat by 7,337 votes. Maurya got 98,941 votes with 43.28 vote share. The Samajwadi Party's winning candidate Pallavi Patel received 1,06,278 votes with 46.49 per cent vote share.

Amid the ongoing counting of votes, Bharatiya Janata Party has crossed the majority mark by winning 216 seats in Uttar Pradesh. As per the latest trends, BJP won 216 seats and is leading in 39 seats. BJP's allice partner Apna Dal (Sonelal) got nine seats and have leads in three seats. Samajwadi Party bagged 79 seats while is leading 32 seats.

Rashtriya Lok Dal, the alliance partner of SP won 8 seats while the Congress won two seats. Bahujan Samaj Party is still struggling to open its account. With the BJP-led alliance set for a thumping victory in Uttar Pradesh, it will be the first time in over three decades that an incumbent government will return to power in the electorally crucial state.

The party had fought the election on the performance of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and the Yogi Adiyanath government in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

 United States
4
Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022