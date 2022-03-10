Time to lift 'unjust' sanctions on Turkey's defence industry, Erdogan tells Biden

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told U.S. President Biden in a phone call on Thursday that it was past time to lift all "unjust" sanctions on Turkey's defence industry.

According to a statement from Erdogan's office, he also told Biden that Turkey expected its request to purchase 40 new F-16 fighter jets and modernise its existing fleet to be finalised as soon as possible.

