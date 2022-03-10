Left Menu

Goa CM Sawant speaks to PM after BJP's victory

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday evening spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over phone after the BJP won half the seats in the Goa Assembly elections and was poised to form the next government comfortably.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday evening spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over phone after the BJP won half the seats in the Goa Assembly elections and was poised to form the next government comfortably. Sawant thanked the prime minister for his support for all-round development of Goa. “Spoke to the Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji telephonically. The PM has thanked the people of Goa for giving a resounding mandate to the @BJP4Goa. The PM has also conveyed his best wishes to all the elected MLAs. I thank the PM for his support towards all round development of Goa,” Sawant tweeted. Overcoming anti-incumbency, the BJP on Thursday emerged as the single largest party in Goa by winning 20 assembly seats, just one shy of the halfway mark, and quickly enlisted the support of regional outfit MGP and three Independent MLAs to form its government for a third consecutive term in the state.

