Aparna Yadav meets Adityanath, congratulates him over BJP victory
Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav, who had recently joined the BJP, met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Thursday with her daughter and congratulated him over the party's victory.
A video of her little daughter applying vermillion on Adityanath's forehead went viral on social media.
According to the latest Election Commission update on its website, the BJP has won 233 seats while it is leading on 23.
BJP allies Apna Dal (S) has won 11 seats and is leading on one, while another ally Nishad Party has won 5 and is leading on one.
While the SP won 92 seats and is leading on 18, it allies RLD has won eight and SBSP (Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party) three seats and is leading on as many seats.
