Akhilesh keeps eye on results from party office, no comment from him yet

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav remained in the party office till Thursday evening monitoring the poll results in which his party led alliance lost to the BJP-headed coalition.

There was no comment from him on the poll outcome till late night on Thursday.

Party's national spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary told PTI that Yadav had come to the office around 11.00 in the morning, and remained there throughout the day. He left for home in the evening.

When asked whether the SP chief talked about the poll results, Chaudhary said he will review the election outcome. Yadav himself won from the Karhal assembly seat by a margin of 67,504 votes. He defeated Union minister SP Singh Baghel of the BJP.

However, his party (SP) and allies could not stop the BJP from getting re-elected for the second consecutive time in Uttar Pradesh.

