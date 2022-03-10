Left Menu

Akhilesh keeps eye on results from party office, no comment from him yet

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav remained in the party office till Thursday evening monitoring the poll results in which his party led alliance lost to the BJP-headed coalition.There was no comment from him on the poll outcome till late night on Thursday.Partys national spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary told PTI that Yadav had come to the office around 11.00 in the morning, and remained there throughout the day.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 10-03-2022 23:18 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 23:18 IST
Akhilesh keeps eye on results from party office, no comment from him yet
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav remained in the party office till Thursday evening monitoring the poll results in which his party led alliance lost to the BJP-headed coalition.

There was no comment from him on the poll outcome till late night on Thursday.

Party's national spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary told PTI that Yadav had come to the office around 11.00 in the morning, and remained there throughout the day. He left for home in the evening.

When asked whether the SP chief talked about the poll results, Chaudhary said he will review the election outcome. Yadav himself won from the Karhal assembly seat by a margin of 67,504 votes. He defeated Union minister SP Singh Baghel of the BJP.

However, his party (SP) and allies could not stop the BJP from getting re-elected for the second consecutive time in Uttar Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Thankful Woods enters Hall of Fame: 'I didn't get here alone'; Warne's body due to be flown back to Australia and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Thankful Woods enters Hall of Fame: 'I didn't get ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Thankful Woods enters Hall of Fame: 'I didn't get here alone'; Paralympics-Ukraine athletes appeal for peace with banner at Beijing Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Thankful Woods enters Hall of Fame: 'I didn't get ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022