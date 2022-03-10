All 5 BJP MLAs retain seat in Ghaziabad, S K Sharma sets 2.14 lakh win margin record

All five BJP MLAs, including minister Atul Garg, retained their seats in Ghaziabad, even as Sunil Kumar Sharma, contesting from Sahibabad constituency, won with a record 2.14 lakh vote margin, poll results showed on Thursday.

Sharma got 3.22 lakh (or 67.03 per cent) of the total votes counted, defeating his nearest rival Amarpal Sharma of the Samajwadi Party who polled 1.08 lakh votes, the Election Commission website showed.

In 2017, Sharma was the biggest winner in terms of vote margin. His victory margin was over 1.50 lakh then.

Atul Garg, a minister in the Yogi Adityanath government, retained his Ghaziabad seat with a victory margin of 1.05 lakh votes over nearest rival SP's Vishal Verma.

Garg got 1.50 lakh (or 61.37 per cent) of total votes counted, while Verma bagged 44,668 (or 18.25 per cent) votes, EC data showed.

In Loni, BJP's controversial MLA Nandkishor Gurjar won in a close contest with RLD's Madan Bhaiya, a former MLA and influential leader of the Gurjar community. Nandkishor won with a margin of 8,676 votes.

In Muradnagar seat, Ajit Pal Tyagi emerged victorious once again as he crushed the nearest rival RLD's Surendra Kumar Munni by 97,095 votes.

In Modinagar, Manju Siwach continued her winning streak. She got 34,619 more votes against nearest rival RLD's Sudesh Sharma.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)