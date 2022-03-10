Left Menu

All 5 BJP MLAs retain seat in Ghaziabad, S K Sharma sets 2.14 lakh win margin record

His victory margin was over 1.50 lakh then.Atul Garg, a minister in the Yogi Adityanath government, retained his Ghaziabad seat with a victory margin of 1.05 lakh votes over nearest rival SPs Vishal Verma.Garg got 1.50 lakh or 61.37 per cent of total votes counted, while Verma bagged 44,668 or 18.25 per cent votes, EC data showed.In Loni, BJPs controversial MLA Nandkishor Gurjar won in a close contest with RLDs Madan Bhaiya, a former MLA and influential leader of the Gurjar community.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 10-03-2022 23:22 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 23:22 IST
All 5 BJP MLAs retain seat in Ghaziabad, S K Sharma sets 2.14 lakh win margin record
  • Country:
  • India

All five BJP MLAs, including minister Atul Garg, retained their seats in Ghaziabad, even as Sunil Kumar Sharma, contesting from Sahibabad constituency, won with a record 2.14 lakh vote margin, poll results showed on Thursday.

Sharma got 3.22 lakh (or 67.03 per cent) of the total votes counted, defeating his nearest rival Amarpal Sharma of the Samajwadi Party who polled 1.08 lakh votes, the Election Commission website showed.

In 2017, Sharma was the biggest winner in terms of vote margin. His victory margin was over 1.50 lakh then.

Atul Garg, a minister in the Yogi Adityanath government, retained his Ghaziabad seat with a victory margin of 1.05 lakh votes over nearest rival SP's Vishal Verma.

Garg got 1.50 lakh (or 61.37 per cent) of total votes counted, while Verma bagged 44,668 (or 18.25 per cent) votes, EC data showed.

In Loni, BJP's controversial MLA Nandkishor Gurjar won in a close contest with RLD's Madan Bhaiya, a former MLA and influential leader of the Gurjar community. Nandkishor won with a margin of 8,676 votes.

In Muradnagar seat, Ajit Pal Tyagi emerged victorious once again as he crushed the nearest rival RLD's Surendra Kumar Munni by 97,095 votes.

In Modinagar, Manju Siwach continued her winning streak. She got 34,619 more votes against nearest rival RLD's Sudesh Sharma.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Thankful Woods enters Hall of Fame: 'I didn't get here alone'; Warne's body due to be flown back to Australia and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Thankful Woods enters Hall of Fame: 'I didn't get ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Thankful Woods enters Hall of Fame: 'I didn't get here alone'; Paralympics-Ukraine athletes appeal for peace with banner at Beijing Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Thankful Woods enters Hall of Fame: 'I didn't get ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022