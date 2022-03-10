BJP trio retains Noida, Dadri, Jewar; Pankaj Singh wins by whopping 1.81 lakh votes

The trio of BJP MLAs from Noida, Dadri and Jewar in Gautam Buddh Nagar district Thursday retained their respective seats in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022, even as Pankaj Singh won by a whopping margin of 1.81 lakh votes, according to official results.

Pankaj Singh got 2.44 lakh (or 70.16 per cent) of the total votes cast as he crushed the nearest rival Sunil Choudhary of Samajwadi Party, who polled in 62,806 (or 18.04 per cent) votes, the Election Commission website showed. Singh, the BJP's UP vice president and son of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, had got 1.62 lakh (or 64.29 per cent) of the total votes polled.

In Dadri, Tejpal Nagar retained his seat by bagging 2.18 lakh (or 61.64 per cent) votes. SP's Rajkumar Bhati was the next in line with 79,850 (or 22.57 per cent) of votes. The victory margin stood at 1.38 lakh, the EC showed.

In 2017 polls, Nagar had got 1.41 lakh (or 53.57 per cent) of the total votes.

In Jewar, Dhirendra Singh got 1.17 lakh (50.53 per cent) votes as he registered his second straight assembly win over nearest rival Avtar Singh Bhadana of the Rashtriya Lok Dal, who polled in 60,890 (or 26.25 per cent) votes. The victory margin was 56,315 votes, according to the result on the EC website.

In 2017, Dhirendra Singh had got 1.02 lakh (or 49.01 per cent) of the total votes polled. All three assembly constituencies had gone to polls on February 10 during the first round of the seven-phase elections in the state.

