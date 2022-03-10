Biden, Erdogan discuss 'shared' concern about Russian invasion of Ukraine -White House

U.S. President Joe Biden and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan discussed their "shared concern" about Russia's invasion of Ukraine and reaffirmed their support for Ukraine in a call on Thursday, the White House said. Biden expressed "appreciation" for Turkey's efforts to support a diplomatic resolution to the conflict, the White House said in a statement.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki added the call lasted for about an hour.

