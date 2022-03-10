Left Menu

Muslims also voted for BJP in UP, claims RSS affiliate

The RSS-linked Muslim Rashtriya Manch hailed the BJPs victory in Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, saying people of the state rejected the negative politics of the opposition parties and reposed their faith in Modi-Yogi style of governance.It also claimed that more than eight per cent of the Muslim votes went to the kitty of the BJP.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2022 23:59 IST
The RSS-linked Muslim Rashtriya Manch hailed the BJP's victory in Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, saying people of the state rejected the ''negative politics'' of the opposition parties and reposed their faith in ''Modi-Yogi style of governance''.

It also claimed that more than eight per cent of the Muslim votes went to the kitty of the BJP. ''The MY (Muslim + Yadav) equation of the Samajwadi Party was completely dominated by the implementation of the BJP government's schemes and work. Muslim women and men also voted for the party in large numbers. More than eight per cent Muslim votes have gone to BJP's kitty in elections,'' MRM's spokesperson Sahid Sayeed said in a statement. While people rejected the ''negative politics'' of the BJP's rivals including Samajwadi party, Mayayati's BSP and Congress were pushed to the ''verge of extinction'' in Uttar Pradesh, he added.

''The people gave their approval to Modi-Yogi style of governance once again,'' he added.

RSS national executive member Indresh Kumar, who is founder and chief patron of the MRM set up in 2012, had spearheaded his outfit's campaign for the BJP ahead of the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Punjab. MRM activists held a series of meetings with Muslim clerics and scholars, and others from the minority community in the four states and also carried out door-to-door campaign in Muslim-dominated areas of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarkhand seeking to garner support for the BJP.

