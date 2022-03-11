Uttarakhand: BJP retains power with 47 seats; Cong improves tally to 17

The BJP on Thursday won 47 of Uttarakhand’s 70 Assembly seats, while the Congress emerged victorious in 17 and was leading in two more. The BSP has won one seat and is leading in one, while two Independents have also emerged victorious. Even though the BJP has won a majority in the state for a second consecutive term, its tally shrank by 10 seats. It had won 57 in the 2017 assembly polls. The Congress on the other hand improved its performance by winning 17 seats and leading in two more. It had won 11 seats in 2017.

However, the most notable candidates to lose in the 2022 Uttarakhand polls are Congress veteran Harish Rawat and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who had led their respective parties' poll campaigns in the state and were billed to be the top contenders for the post of chief minister. Dhami's loss may lead to a fresh search in the BJP for a new face for the top post or the party may prefer to continue with him as it has already faced much criticism for giving three chief ministers to the state in less than five years, despite getting a huge mandate in the 2017 Assembly polls.

