Left Menu

People want 'Congress-mukt Bharat': J'khand BJP on party's success in four states

Led by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the saffron camp created history by becoming the only party in several decades to return to power after completing a five-year term.It is a victory of nationalism, development, good governance and women empowerment, Prakash said, adding that people in the four states voted against appeasement, casteism and nepotism.Marandi said the poll results are a befitting reply to the politics of appeasement.Union Minister Arjun Munda said the victory reflected that Indias future was in safe hands.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 11-03-2022 00:04 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 00:04 IST
People want 'Congress-mukt Bharat': J'khand BJP on party's success in four states
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP's Jharkhand unit congratulated the party leadership for the saffron camp's astounding performance in assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa, asserting that the people of the four states wanted a ''Congress-mukt Bharat''.

Voters gave a befitting reply to 'anti-national' and 'anti-democratic' forces in these elections, the party said.

The saffron camp's success proved that residents of the four states have trust in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his pro-poor government at the Centre, it claimed. BJP workers at party office here smeared each other's faces with 'gulaal', a week ahead of the festival of Holi. They took to streets to celebrate and distributed sweets among themselves. BJP state president Deepak Prakash and former chief minister Babulal Marandi termed the BJP's victory as a ''historic win''. The BJP on Thursday retained power in the politically crucial state of UP, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur while the AAP swept Punjab. Led by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the saffron camp created history by becoming the only party in several decades to return to power after completing a five-year term.

It is a victory of nationalism, development, good governance and women empowerment, Prakash said, adding that people in the four states voted against appeasement, casteism and nepotism.

Marandi said the poll results are a befitting reply to the politics of appeasement.

Union Minister Arjun Munda said the victory reflected that India's future was in safe hands.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Thankful Woods enters Hall of Fame: 'I didn't get here alone'; Warne's body due to be flown back to Australia and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Thankful Woods enters Hall of Fame: 'I didn't get ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Thankful Woods enters Hall of Fame: 'I didn't get here alone'; Paralympics-Ukraine athletes appeal for peace with banner at Beijing Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Thankful Woods enters Hall of Fame: 'I didn't get ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022