Biden designates Qatar as major non-NATO ally of U.S.
U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday designated Qatar as a major non-NATO ally of the United States, fulfilling the promise that he had made to Qatar earlier this year, the White House said.
The designation is granted by the United States to close, non-NATO allies that have strategic working relationships with the U.S. military.
Biden promised Qatar's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, in January during a meeting at the White House that he would grant Qatar the special status.
