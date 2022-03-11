U.S. Senate backs $2.2 billion military sale to Egypt
The U.S. Senate on Thursday backed the $2.2 billion sale of C-130 Super Hercules planes to Egypt, voting 81-18 against an effort to block the deal over human rights concerns.
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. Senate on Thursday backed the $2.2 billion sale of C-130 Super Hercules planes to Egypt, voting 81-18 against an effort to block the deal over human rights concerns. Republican Senator Rand Paul had sought to stop the sale, joined by some of the 100-member Senate's most progressive Democrats. Opponents of the sale argued that U.S. companies should not be selling arms to countries with poor records on human rights.
Days after the defense deal was announced in January, President Joe Biden's administration said it would deny $130 million of military aid, or 10% of the total allocated to Egypt, if the country did not address human rights concerns. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who ousted the Muslim Brotherhood in 2013, has overseen a crackdown on dissent that has tightened in recent years.
The sale of 12 C-130J-30 Super Hercules planes for as much as $2.2 billion would include support equipment, spares and technical support, the Pentagon said. Lockheed Martin is the prime contractor for the planes.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
U.S. to provide additional security aid to Ukraine, Pentagon says
Russia's claims that US was involved with Ukrainian naval operations near Zmiiny Island are false: Pentagon press secy
Biden says he sought advice from Republicans and Democrats in selecting Jackson for Supreme Court
Texas runoff a show of strength for progressive Democrats
U.S. Democrats stockpile lawyers, money to fight Republican voting laws