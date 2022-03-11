Left Menu

Biden looks forward to signing U.S. spending bill - White House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-03-2022 09:18 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 09:18 IST
The White House on Thursday welcomed the Senate's passage of legislation providing $1.5 trillion to keep the federal government operating beyond this week and $13.6 billion to help Ukraine in its fight against Russia's invasion.

"The bipartisan funding bill proves once more that members of both parties can come together to deliver results for the American people," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said. "It will reduce costs for families and businesses, support our economic recovery, and advance American leadership abroad."

She said President Joe Biden looked forward to signing the legislation, and its "historic support for the Ukrainian people as they defend their country and democracy."

