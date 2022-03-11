China premier says hopes U.S., China can properly manage differences
China's Premier Li Keqiang on Friday urged more cooperation between China and the United States to tackle global challenges while properly managing their differences.
Economic competition between Beijing and Washington should be benign and fair, Li said at a news conference after the close an annual meeting of parliament.
