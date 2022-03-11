Left Menu

Akhilesh thanks people after massive increase in seats, vote share in UP

After the declaration of Uttar Pradesh Assembly results, Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav on Friday expressed gratitude to the people for building faith in the party which led to the increase in the number of their seats and vote share.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 11-03-2022 09:40 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 09:40 IST
Akhilesh thanks people after massive increase in seats, vote share in UP
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After the declaration of Uttar Pradesh Assembly results, Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav on Friday expressed gratitude to the people for building faith in the party which led to the increase in the number of their seats and vote share. Former CM Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party came a distant second in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh election, securing 111 constituencies, seeing a massive increase from 47 in 2017, and getting 32.06 per cent votes.

Taking to Twitter, Akhilesh Yadav said, "Hearty thanks to the people of UP for increasing our seats by two and a half times and vote percentage by one and a half times!" He further took a jibe at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led Uttar Pradesh government, signalling towards more fierce competition in future and said the results have proved that BJP seats can be reduced.

"We have shown that BJP seats can be reduced. This reduction of BJP will continue unabated. More than half the confusion and delusion have been cleared, the rest will happen in a few days. The struggle for public interest will win!" Yadav further tweeted. The BJP has retained power in Uttar Pradesh by winning 255 out of 403 constituencies, securing a 41.29 per cent vote share. However, the party had secured a landslide victory with 312 seats in the 2017 Assembly elections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Original Buzz Aldrin moon walk photo sells for $7,700 at auction and more

Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Thankful Woods enters Hall of Fame: 'I didn't get here alone'; Warne's body due to be flown back to Australia and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Thankful Woods enters Hall of Fame: 'I didn't get ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022