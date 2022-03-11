Left Menu

Chinese premier Li confirms he will step down next March

China's Premier Li Keqiang confirmed on Friday plans to step down after his current term expires next March. The No. 2 in the hierarchy of China's ruling Communist Party, Li has been premier since 2013, and is constitutionally limited to two terms. "This is the last year I will be premier," Li told a news conference.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 11-03-2022 09:59 IST
Li Keqiang Image Credit: Wikimedia
China's Premier Li Keqiang confirmed on Friday plans to step down after his current term expires next March. The No. 2 in the hierarchy of China's ruling Communist Party, Li has been premier since 2013 and is constitutionally limited to two terms.

"This is the last year I will be premier," Li told a news conference. President Xi Jinping is expected to secure a precedent-breaking third term as party chief at a party meeting this autumn to elect leaders for the next five years.

In 2015, China revised its constitution to drop a limit of two terms for those holding the post of president. Party leaders can choose the next premier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

