Tejashwi Yadav slams Bihar government for refuting MNREGA reports

The Rashtriya Janata Dal leader (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday slammed the Bihar government for refuting the MNREGA reports, which state only 45 lakh people have been given jobs in the state, out of total 62 lakh applications.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 11-03-2022 12:41 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 12:41 IST
RLD leader Tejashwi Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Rashtriya Janata Dal leader (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday slammed the Bihar government for refuting the MNREGA reports, which state only 45 lakh people have been given jobs in the state, out of total 62 lakh applications. However, the state government in the Bihar Assembly session has claimed that over 99 per cent of people have been given employment in the state.

"I have presented the data of government website only. They are shifting their allegations on me and saying that I am misleading the people of Bihar. You (media persons) yourself can check the website and decide whether it belongs to the government or not. People should accept the truth now," the RJD leader told ANI. Reacting to the state government's data, Yadav said the maximum number of youngsters and families from Bihar relocate for employment opportunities because as per the website, only 45 lakh people have been given jobs.

"We have presented reports of agencies that prove it is the poorest state. It is the worst in every index as per the report of Niti Ayog. The government of Bihar has given the data that out of nearly 62 lakhs applications under MNREGA, nearly 61 lakhs have been provided employment but, the maximum number of youngsters and families from Bihar relocate for employment," he added.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

