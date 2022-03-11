Punjab CM Channi submits resignation to governor
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-03-2022 13:18 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 13:10 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday submitted his resignation to Governor Banwarilal Purohit following the Congress defeat in the assembly elections.
The Congress was routed in the polls with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) taking 92 seats in the 117-member assembly, leaving it with only 18 seats.
