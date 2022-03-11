Left Menu

Punjab CM Channi submits resignation to governor

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-03-2022 13:18 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 13:10 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday submitted his resignation to Governor Banwarilal Purohit following the Congress defeat in the assembly elections.

The Congress was routed in the polls with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) taking 92 seats in the 117-member assembly, leaving it with only 18 seats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

