Punjab CM Channi submits resignation to governor

Channi lost both the seats he contested from. He was defeated by the AAPs Labh Singh Ugoke with a margin of 37,558 votes from Bhadaur. He also lost from Chamkaur Sahib, where he was defeated by the AAPs Charanjit Singh by a margin of 7,942 votes.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-03-2022 13:28 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 13:22 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday submitted his resignation to Governor Banwarilal Purohit following his party's drubbing in the assembly polls.

The Channi-led cabinet, which met for the last time, recommended dissolution of the assembly, paving the way for the constitution of a new Aam Aadmi Party-led legislature.

"I have tendered my resignation to the governor," Channi, who went to the Raj Bhawan to hand over his resignation letter to the governor, told reporters a day after the results.

The Congress was routed in the polls with AAP taking 92 seats in the 117-member assembly, leaving it with only 18 seats. The AAP sweep decimated the SAD-BSP combine as well. While the Shiromani Akali Dal got three seats, the BJP got two and the BSP just one. Several stalwarts, including Channi, Parkash Singh Badal and Amarinder Singh, were defeated. Channi lost both the seats he contested from. He was defeated by the AAP's Labh Singh Ugoke with a margin of 37,558 votes from Bhadaur. He also lost from Chamkaur Sahib, where he was defeated by the AAP's Charanjit Singh by a margin of 7,942 votes.

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

