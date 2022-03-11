Left Menu

Accept mandate of people: Maurya on poll defeat in Sirathu

Trounced in the assembly polls, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Friday said he is worker of the BJP, and will do whatever the party tells him to do.Maurya lost the assembly poll contest in Sirathu to Samajwadi Partys Pallavi Patel by 7,337 votes.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 11-03-2022 13:31 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 13:31 IST
Accept mandate of people: Maurya on poll defeat in Sirathu
Trounced in the assembly polls, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Friday said he is worker of the BJP, and will do whatever the party tells him to do.

Maurya lost the assembly poll contest in Sirathu to Samajwadi Party's Pallavi Patel by 7,337 votes. While Maurya polled 98,941 votes, Patel, the elder sister of Union minister Anupriya Patel, got 1,06,278 votes.

''I am a worker of the party, and will do whatever the party tells me to do,'' Maurya told PTI.

''With all humility, I accept the mandate of the people of Sirathu assembly constituency. I am thankful to each and every party worker and also express my gratitude towards the voters, who have voted for me. It is a happy moment for us that the BJP has formed the government once again due to the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Uttar Pradesh and in three other states.'' Maurya had won the Sirathu seat in 2012, but had not contested the 2017 polls.PTI NAV DV DV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

